Don't miss Brandweek, Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell and more. Register.
Dana Marineau, a key figure in the growth of Rakuten’s brand image as chief marketing officer, joins Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton on the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast in collaboration with Adweek.
Beyond her role in transforming Rakuten, Marineau shares her perspective on the evolution of digital marketing in the gaming industry and strategies for building brand awareness in a competitive market.
Marineau is an accomplished marketing executive with a passion for building innovative and inspiring campaigns. She possesses a talent for blending creativity and motivation in her strategies, resulting in remarkable outcomes. Her approach to fostering a thriving workplace revolves around her ability to assemble and nurture extraordinary teams.
Marineau’s exceptional contributions to the marketing field have not gone unnoticed. Earlier this year, Forbes recognized her as one of Entrepreneurial CMO 50. Her impressive track record includes a wide collection of distinctions, with 11 Cannes Lions, 13 Effies and 11 Clios to her name.
Check out the key takeaways of this episode to learn about Rakuten’s brand transformation.
Highlights:
- 03:38 – 06:37 – Transforming Marketing in the Gaming Industry — During her 15-year tenure at Electronic Arts, Marineau led global advertising, design and creative efforts for popular video game brands including FIFA, Madden NFL, Need for Speed and Battlefield. She highlights the dynamic nature of the gaming industry, where each console cycle feels like you’re changing jobs, especially when EA transitioned to digital marketing during the emergence of the PlayStation 2 console.
- 06:38 – 08:17 – Brand Marketing vs. Performance Marketing — Marineau believes that managing and developing creative teams is unique to marketing, emphasizing the need for meaningful stories and measurable impact. Finding the right talent requires individuals who appreciate both the art and science of marketing, as well as storytellers who understand the importance of performance marketing.
- 12:00 – 16:39 – Redesigning the Rakuten Identity — In 2020, Marineau joined Rakuten, an online shopping destination with 3,500 retail partners including Nike, Old Navy and Neiman Marcus. Rakuten only had 8% awareness in the U.S., so Marineau took the job of building a new team, redesigning the brand’s identity and boosting brand recognition. The marketing team at Rakuten has implemented a full-funnel strategy that encompasses various platforms, which has led to significant growth.
- 16:39 – 23:00 – The Super Bowl Effect — To leverage marketing’s biggest stage, the Super Bowl, Rakuten tapped into 1990s pop culture by featuring Alicia Silverstone from the iconic film Clueless, appealing specifically to the millennial generation. The team prepared for two years, rebuilding its voice, design and brand identity. After analyzing metrics from their Super Bowl participation, Rakuten saw remarkable results: a 4.5-point increase in brand awareness, a 10% boost in buyers, and a 20% increase in reactivated buyers.
- 23:01 – 25:29 – Driving Business Metrics in the Digital World — Rakuten has a dedicated growth performance and analytics team in addition to its in-house team. Data plays a crucial role in the brand’s decision-making process, influencing media planning, investments, targeting capabilities and audience generation. The presence of an in-house team allows Rakuten to be highly agile and responsive. When it comes to AI, Rakuten’s approach is what Marineau calls “human-made and machine-delivered.” While they learn a lot from these innovative tools, they make a conscious effort to not let the machines do all the work.