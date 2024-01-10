The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

In this week’s episode of The Speed of Culture, Matt Britton speaks to Shachar Scott, vp of marketing for Meta Reality Labs.

Shachar has over two decades of experience in the marketing world and was recently selected for the prestigious Brand Innovators‘ 2023 Industry Innovation and Campaign40o40 Awards for her contributions to the Tech industry.

Shachar walks us through the innovative virtual and augmented reality technologies that Meta is working on, including its recent collaboration with Ray-Ban. She explores the opportunities of marketing these new technologies, shaping the future of work and the way we connect with one another.

Key takeaways:

00:42 – 03:10 Stay curious and be willing to try new things in your career. Back in college, Scott was set on becoming a lawyer. However, she took a detour and ended up falling in love with marketing and communications. She was drawn by the ability to tell stories and connect with people in meaningful ways, and entered the philanthropic, nonprofit space, working to educate people through storytelling about the causes she was passionate about. To her, marketing offers the strategic thinking aspect of being a lawyer without being in a courtroom. Her story has one clear message: don’t be afraid to try something new for your career.

10:55 – 17:25 Demoing new technologies is crucial to overcoming adoption barriers. At Meta Reality Labs, there are several different product pillars, including gaming experiences and the Meta Quest headset. With many innovative technology pieces that consumers have little experience with, Scott and her team have to pull out all the stops to get people to adopt them. For them, demoing is crucial. Getting people to try on headsets or smart glasses is always tricky. But once they do, magic happens. Scott further stresses that employees must test the products so they truly understand them when making marketing campaigns. She emphasizes that marketers need to put themselves in the shoes of their consumer, be curious and take risks to build an effective marketing strategy.

17:25 – 19:59 The future of work will involve seamless collaboration and productivity in virtual environments. While virtual reality is most commonly associated with gaming, it has some incredible use cases in the world of work. With work from home becoming increasingly more common, virtual reality offers a way of bringing teams together in an immersive environment, even while spread across the globe. It enables productivity and collaboration in a way that has never been done before. Scott has seen businesses use headsets to fast-track training, particularly in retail work, allowing employees to navigate situations without impacting a customer's experience. Leveraging virtual reality sooner means being ahead of the game in productivity.