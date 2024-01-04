The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

Are you curious about the ever-changing retail landscape?

This week on The Speed of Culture podcast, we’re talking to Rick Gomez, the evp and chief food and beverage officer at Target. Gomez has had a unique career path, shifting from law studies to leading marketing strategies at the big box retailer. His experiences at consumer packaged goods giants like Quaker Oats and PepsiCo have shaped his understanding of retail marketing.

Over the last decade, Gomez has played a pivotal role in shaping Target’s marketing strategy, having held several leadership positions within the company including svp of marketing and chief marketing, digital and strategy officer. Over the years, he has managed multibillion-dollar CPG brands across Target’s food and beverage side, earning the 2022 Retail TouchPoints Retail Innovator Award.

On this episode, he explains how the promise of “Expect More, Pay Less” is being upheld at Target and how the brand is adapting to meet consumer expectations in a rapidly evolving retail world. This episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in retail, marketing and the power of listening to consumers.

Gomez also shares the wealth of knowledge he has gathered from his experiences at larger CPG companies, and how these insights have shaped his leadership approach at Target. He emphasizes the significance of understanding and adapting to ever-changing consumer expectations while shedding light on the characteristics that define successful marketing teams and strategies.

Tune into the latest episode to learn about the value of listening to your customers to influence retail marketing strategies.

Key highlights:

03:02 – 05:10 – Lessons from Rick Gomez: Gomez discusses three takeaways that have guided his work at Target. First, he emphasizes the necessity of fully understanding your brand positioning and remaining authentic to its values across all consumer touchpoints. Secondly, he stresses the significance of being consumer-centric. This involves attentively listening to the needs and challenges of your customers and devising strategies to address these more effectively than competitors. Lastly, he underscores the advantages of operating within a substantial matrix organization like PepsiCo, where relationship-building and cross-functional collaboration are essential for achieving consumer satisfaction and overarching business objectives. By adopting these insights, marketers can enhance their leadership skills and improve consumer satisfaction.

