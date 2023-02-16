Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

One in three homes in the U.S. has pivoted from paid TV to streaming over the past decade. With cable subscriptions on the decline, streaming is the future.

On the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast, Dan Robbins, vp of marketing and partner solutions at Roku, joins Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton to discuss the rise of TV streaming services, the role of advertising in streaming, and how Roku boosts ecommerce through its partnership with Walmart.

In his role, Robbins lead Roku’s marketing, research, analytics, events, design and branded content strategies. Before Roku, he worked on several strategic partnerships and product rollouts at Nielsen. Robbins was also named on the 2018 Broadcasting & Cable 40 Under 40 list, the 2019 GRIT Future list and the 2019 Fellows Program at the Economic Club of New York.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.

Key Takeaways: