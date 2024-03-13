Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek, the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save.
As the digital era continues to evolve, the way we consume media transforms significantly. To explore the complexities and opportunities within the streaming industry and get a glimpse into how companies are navigating these changes, we sat down with Romina Rosado, evp and general manager of Hispanic streaming at NBCUniversal’s Telemundo Enterprises. She shares her expert insights on the subject, shedding light on the strategic moves being made to adapt and thrive in this dynamic environment.
In this episode of The Speed of Culture, Matt Britton sits down with Rosado to discuss the evolving landscape of media consumption, highlighting the impact of streaming services, the importance of catering to a diverse audience and strategies for engaging younger demographics.
Listen to Romina Rosado on the Speed of Culture podcast and gain insights into the future of streaming and innovation in media.
Key takeaways
- [00:01:24] Diversification of content offering – As the media landscape becomes increasingly fragmented, Rosado emphasizes the importance of diversifying content offerings to meet audiences where they are. For Telemundo, this means creating a blend of traditional and digital content that caters to both Spanish-speaking viewers and bilingual, bicultural Hispanic Americans. Brands should consider a multiplatform strategy to engage with their diverse audience segments effectively.
- [00:03:20] Adapting to younger audience preferences – With the shift toward digital consumption, Telemundo focuses on producing content that resonates with younger demographics, who prefer consuming media across various platforms. Rosado discusses how understanding these preferences is crucial for creating relevant and engaging content. Brands should stay agile and responsive to changes in consumer behavior to maintain relevance and engagement.
- [00:03:20] Monetization strategies in the streaming era – Rosado sheds light on the challenges of monetizing content in a streaming-dominated market. She highlights the need for creative and flexible monetization strategies that go beyond traditional advertising models. Brands should explore various revenue streams, including subscription services, sponsored content, and ecommerce integrations, to build a sustainable business model.
- [00:04:58] Leveraging data for targeted advertising – Utilizing data analytics to understand audience behaviors and preferences is key to delivering targeted advertising. Rosado discusses NBCUniversal’s efforts to collect and leverage data for more effective ad placements. Brands should invest in data analytics capabilities to enhance advertising effectiveness and ROI.
- [00:09:00] Engaging multicultural audiences – Recognizing the unique characteristics and needs of multicultural audiences is essential for media companies. Romina highlights the importance of creating content that reflects the diverse experiences of Hispanic Americans. Brands should prioritize inclusivity and authenticity in their content strategies to connect with multicultural consumers.