Embarking on a bold journey, Barry’s has launched 84 studios in 14 countries, setting the stage for an even more ambitious goal: skyrocketing from 84 to 200 studios across the U.S. by 2030. What could be seen as a daunting target represents a thrilling adventure for the brand’s global CEO, Joey Gonzalez. Under his leadership, Barry’s has evolved from a “bootcamp” into a globally recognized boutique fitness powerhouse.

In the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast, Gonzalez shares his journey with Barry’s: from client to trainer to global CEO. He reveals his preconceived ideas of the company, how he became a partner and what makes Barry’s unique in comparison to other fitness brands.

I wanted to do something that I was great at and knew that if I found something I loved, I’d feel like I never worked a day in my life. —Joey Gonzalez, global CEO, Barry’s

Tune into the latest episode below to learn about Barry’s tremendous rise and global expansion.

Key Highlights: