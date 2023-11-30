It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X, a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.
Embarking on a bold journey, Barry’s has launched 84 studios in 14 countries, setting the stage for an even more ambitious goal: skyrocketing from 84 to 200 studios across the U.S. by 2030. What could be seen as a daunting target represents a thrilling adventure for the brand’s global CEO, Joey Gonzalez. Under his leadership, Barry’s has evolved from a “bootcamp” into a globally recognized boutique fitness powerhouse.
In the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast, Gonzalez shares his journey with Barry’s: from client to trainer to global CEO. He reveals his preconceived ideas of the company, how he became a partner and what makes Barry’s unique in comparison to other fitness brands.
I wanted to do something that I was great at and knew that if I found something I loved, I’d feel like I never worked a day in my life.
—Joey Gonzalez, global CEO, Barry’s
Key Highlights:
- 05:07 – 10:50 – From first-time attendee to global CEO: Despite his initial hesitation and lack of experience, Gonzalez’s love for Barry’s workouts ignited a passion that led him to take on the role of a trainer. He then ambitiously invested in successfully expanding the brand nationwide, especially in New York, where the Barry’s became a pioneering name in the boutique fitness market. Gonzalez’s story highlights an essential lesson: don’t wait for permission or guidance from others when pursuing your goals. Understand what you want, embrace the challenges and take calculated risks to achieve success.
- 17:31 – 20:03 – Post-pandemic fitness trends: Consumers are returning to in-person fitness classes post pandemic, with attendance surpassing 2019 levels in many areas. Cardio-only studios have been more negatively affected as people have adapted to home setups for these workouts. However, HIIT workouts seem to have people bouncing back to classes. To succeed in the current fitness landscape, offer various classes that target multiple fitness areas simultaneously, use top equipment and create an immersive environment that stands out from home workout options.
- 22:19 – 24:38 – Maximizing organic growth: If you’re a fitness brand, your primary marketing focus should be organic growth strategies, which have proven more effective than paid advertising. Incorporate a “Friends with Benefits” campaign, where existing clients can bring a friend to receive a free class to boost conversion rates significantly. Also, prioritize Instagram as the primary social media platform to reinforce your brand identity and engage more effectively with your audience.