During the last two decades, the telecom industry has significantly changed, shifting from wired to wireless technology. As millennials and Gen Z increasingly favor digital-first experiences, the market is continuously adapting to meet these new preferences. To understand how companies like Verizon Value are navigating this change, we spoke with Cheryl Gresham, the company’s chief marketing officer and vp of marketing.

As the chief marketing officer, Gresham is at the forefront of crafting a holistic marketing strategy for the Verizon Value portfolio. Her role encompasses various responsibilities, including enhancing brand identity and awareness, spearheading demand generation and innovative campaigns, optimizing media investments and more.

In the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast, Gresham sits down with Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton and delves into Verizon’s digital-centric marketing approach to cater to Gen Z and millennials. She also unveils future trends in the wireless market and the rise of 5G.

Tune into the latest episode below to explore Verizon’s innovations and how they are marketing to younger generations.

Key highlights: