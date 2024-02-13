Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

AI has been around for years, but the release of ChatGPT brought it to everyone’s attention. Now, technology drives most industries, and companies are focusing on giving customers tech-based experiences. For non-tech brands, this means partnering with tech companies to meet consumer expectations. To learn more about the innovation in this space, we spoke to Don McGuire, svp and CMO of Qualcomm.

McGuire is a seasoned marketing leader with over 20 years of experience working across several industries. In his executive role at Qualcomm, McGuire creates innovative marketing campaigns to bring cutting-edge products to market. Don was also recently named one of Forbes’ Most influential CMOs.

In today’s episode of The Speed of Culture, Matt Britton speaks with McGuire to discuss how software is driving innovation across various industries, why tech companies need to work together to develop technology and how marketing partnerships can help create a strong brand identity.

Listen to Don McGuire on The Speed of Culture below and learn more about crafting technology-driven experiences.

Key takeaways