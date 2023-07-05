Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Uber not only revolutionized the concept of ride-sharing, but also turned it into a flourishing business venture. Given their profound and consistent interaction with customers, it was no shock when Uber made the leap into the realm of advertising.

Today, we are honored to sit down with Mark Grether, vp and general manager at Uber Advertising, to delve into the brand’s ascension as a powerhouse in the retail media network. Grether sits down Matt Britton for a deep dive into the world of Uber Advertising and its transformation into a dominant retail media network. Grether reveals how Uber Advertising harnesses first-party data to engage consumers, measure ROI and offers exciting advertising opportunities on both the delivery and mobility sides.

Grether is an exceptional professional, embodying the roles of manager, advisor, mentor and speaker while boasting an impressive array of accomplishments. Some of his previous roles include the director of Amazon Advertising, CEO of SizmekSizmek, as well as co-founder and global chief operating officer at Xaxis.

As a venerable expert in the field of data and a catalyst for digital disruption, Grether extends his invaluable assistance to companies operating in various sectors such as automotive, retail, FMCG, telco and travel. His expertise lies in facilitating their digital transformation journeys and guiding them to conceptualize, construct and launch new ventures supported by robust big data strategies.

In addition to his role at Uber, Grether actively engages as an investor and serves on the advisory boards of distinguished organizations, including Zeotap, Eulerity, ShowHeroes, AppLift, Roq.ad and LocalBlox.

Check out the key takeaways of this episode below to learn more about Uber’s rise as a retail media network.

