Identity is the anchor of culture, and culture is the most influential driver of human behavior. Describing culture in clear language is crucial for harnessing its power. The need to belong and be a part of a tribe is etched in our DNA, and aspirational brands leverage their culture and values to build their tribe. This allows brands selling generic products, like water, to differentiate themselves from the competition.

Dr. Marcus Collins, clinical assistant professor of marketing at the University of Michigan and best-selling author of For the Culture, joins Matt Britton again on a new episode of The Speed of Culture podcast to discuss the role of culture in our everyday lives and its impact on consumer behavior and brands.

Dr. Collins is an award-winning marketer and cultural translator who, until recently, had one foot in the world of practice—serving as the chief strategy officer at Wieden+Kennedy New York—and one foot in the world of academia—as a marketing professor at the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

His deep understanding of brand strategy and consumer behavior has helped him bridge the academic-practitioner gap for blue-chip brands and startups. Dr. Collins is a recipient of Advertising Age’s 40 Under 40 award, Crain’s Business’ 40 Under 40 award and a recent inductee into the American Advertising Federation’s Advertising Hall of Achievement.

Dr. Collins holds a doctorate in marketing from Temple University, where he studied cultural contagion and meaning-making. He received an MBA in strategic brand marketing from the University of Michigan, where he also earned his undergraduate degree in material science engineering.

Check out the key takeaways of this episode below, as Dr. Collins identifies the core drivers of culture and how it affects human behavior.

Key Takeaways: