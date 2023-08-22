Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Allegiant is a prominent player in the travel and leisure industry, known for its innovative approach and customer focus. With unique business models, creative branding and strategic partnerships, Allegiant offers more than just transportation—it provides seamless connections to memorable moments and exclusive experiences.

To explore the intricacies and achievements that make Allegiant a leader in its field, Scott DeAngelo, the executive vice president and CMO at Allegiant, joins Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton on the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast. During the episode, DeAngelo shares Allegiant’s consumer-centric business model, strategic partnerships and top-tier events to ensure memorable moments and exclusive experiences for its passengers.

DeAngelo joined Allegiant as CMO in March 2018, bringing with him more than 20 years of data-driven expertise in marketing, finance and product leadership across both consumer and b-to-b sectors. Prior to his role at Allegiant, he worked at Vantiv and Worldpay, where he led product, pricing and data initiatives for seven years. Before his tenure at Vantiv and Worldpay, DeAngelo excelled at Acxiom, providing valuable guidance to clients in online retail, digital commerce, travel and hospitality.

Discover how Allegiant elevates the passenger experience by exploring the key takeaways from the episode.

Key highlights: