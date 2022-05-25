Gaming

The Sims Is More Relevant Than Ever as it Helps a New Generation Come of Age

The pioneering game wants to offer a haven for self-exploration as people's real and virtual worlds blur together

The Sims
The Sims' recent campaign starring influencer Bretman Rock positioned the game as a self-discovery tool.The Sims
By Brittaney Kiefer

20 seconds ago

Before the metaverse, there was The Sims. For over two decades, the Electronic Arts (EA) gaming franchise has allowed users to enter a virtual realm where they can play God by controlling characters and environments. Lately, as The Sims continues to attract players, the game seems more prescient than ever as people’s real and virtual worlds become increasingly blurred.

Brittaney Kiefer

Brittaney is Adweek's European creativity editor.

