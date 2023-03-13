The Power of Size Inclusivity With Good American

Growing up, we can all recall the various fashion and style trends we wanted to get to look like our favorite celebrities. Looking back on various brands behind popular fashion, they had an ideal size and look they felt should be the face of the campaigns and imagery. Fast forward to now and many brands like Good American, realize that fashion shouldn’t be constricted to one “look” and size.

Founded by Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede in 2016, Good American offers sizing from 00-24. With a mission for inclusivity, the company offers every piece in its collection shown on three size ranges of models to better help shoppers find their perfect fit. In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with vp of marketing Patrick Buchanan as he shares his journey into the fashion realm, how Good American promotes DEI and what more we can expect to see from the brand.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.