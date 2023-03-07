Kenny Vaccaro's Post-NFL Project Puts Gamers First

Join iconic brands and world-class marketing leaders at Brandweek to unlock powerful insights and impact-driven strategies. Attend in Miami or virtually, Sept. 11–14. Save 50% with early-bird passes .

For many professional athletes, becoming a sports commentator is the typical route after retiring from a sport. Former safety of the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans Kenny Vaccaro turned to a different kind of game after leaving the field.

In December 2021, Vaccaro announced his retirement from the NFL to focus on his professional esports organization Gamers First based in Austin, Texas. Gamers First differentiates itself from other esports organizations by focusing on the importance of mental and physical health.

Its headquarters in Austin, Texas is inside a co-working wellness space that includes a gym called Kollective, which has a physical therapist on staff. Gamers First works with other athletes like Darius Slay of the Philadelphia Eagles, with plans to sign on more.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Vaccaro as he shares his journey to the NFL, how Gamers First puts mental and physical health at the forefront, and advice for changing careers.

