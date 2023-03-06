Redefining 'Link in Bio' With Linktree

Get the scoop from strategic media pros at Disney, YouTube and more just in time for upfront season at Convergent TV , March 21–22. Learn more .

From content creators to musicians, social media plays a major role in sharing announcements, current projects and upcoming gigs.

In the early days of social platforms, users could only share one link in their bio, having to constantly swap them whenever something new happened like announcing a tour or new merchandise. In 2016, Linktree changed that.

Alex and Anthony Zaccaria, along with their business partner Nick Humphreys, found a common pain point when running their digital agency, Bolster. Constantly updating their bio links wasted a lot of time, and the effort often went unnoticed. This led to the birth of Linktree, which now serves more than 30 million users globally including brands, publishers and creators.

Linktree collects everything in one place, from your new podcast to upcoming book tour dates, all accessible with one link in your social profile.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Linktree CEO and founder Alex Zaccaria as he explains how the platform came about and how it’s enabling users to share more about themselves in one link.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or iHeartRadio.