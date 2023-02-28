Serious Business on the Virtual Playground With 3QualiTy

Hear from the Big Ten Conference CIO on how they create a unified data strategy to amp up fan engagement and drive sales. Register for this webinar, sponsored by Snowflake, on March 14.

When it comes to the metaverse and people who trade Bitcoin, we all probably have an idea of who that demographic is. It seems like only those with a certain financial background can buy cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Fin-tech company 3QualitTy is working to level the playing field so everyone can access the blockchain community.

3QualiTy’s mission is simple: Help people who need assistance and organizations that lend assistance. To do this, the company generates revenue by selling ads within its Treasure Hunt, a process of giving away cryptocurrency to attract users and advertisers. 3QualiTy is working to secure additional partnerships with corporations to strengthen its platform and continue to help out on a larger scale.

In this episode of Young Influentials, Adweek digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Nicole Franklin, co-founder and COO of 3QualiTy. Franklin shares her journey into the metaverse and how the company is sharing the cryptocurrency wealth with those less fortunate.

