While there’s always some debate about how early to start decorating for Christmas, British supermarket Tesco is encouraging consumers to embrace the festive spirit well before Dec. 25.

The ad, titled “Become More Christmas” and created by agency BBH London, follows a dad who visits Tesco on a routine trip and is excited to see the Christmas section has been set up. After getting a taste of a Tesco Finest chocolate star-shaped panettone cake, he demonstrates just how full of the holiday spirit he is by transforming into a Christmas tree, much to the chagrin of his teenage son.

The dad’s tree becomes more decked out as the season continues, while his wife transforms into a snow woman after having an early taste of golden mince pies. Set to OMC’s “How Bizarre,” the film shows just how far the spirit has spread, with people turning into snow globes, reindeer and gingerbread men.

The son tries to keep his own transformation in check, until he’s presented with a tree ornament he made as a kid and becomes a tree as well.

“Christmas is a strange time,” BBH deputy executive creative director, Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, said in a statement. “Whether you love it from the minute Halloween ends, or the hour before Christmas dinner, the one thing we know is true, is that eventually everyone gets into it. It’s infectious.”

The ad debuted on British channel ITV during the season premiere of the reality TV show “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!”

“We want our seasonal campaigns to reflect how our customers feel as we know there’s been more anticipation for the festivities this year,” Tesco group customer director, Emma Botton, said in a statement. “This year, our ‘Become More Christmas’ ad captures the emotions and excitement we feel as we draw closer to the big day.”

