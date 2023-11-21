Holidays

The Festive Spirit Gets Ridiculously Out of Hand in Tesco's Christmas Ad

The bizarre ad from BBH shows people morphing into trees, snow figures and gingerbread men

Tesco Christmas
The teenage son can only resist the festive spirit for so long, until he also morphs into a Christmas tree.Tesco, BBH
By Samantha Nelson

While there’s always some debate about how early to start decorating for Christmas, British supermarket Tesco is encouraging consumers to embrace the festive spirit well before Dec. 25.

The ad, titled “Become More Christmas” and created by agency BBH London, follows a dad who visits Tesco on a routine trip and is excited to see the Christmas section has been set up. After getting a taste of a Tesco Finest chocolate star-shaped panettone cake, he demonstrates just how full of the holiday spirit he is by transforming into a Christmas tree, much to the chagrin of his teenage son.

The dad’s tree becomes more decked out as the season continues, while his wife transforms into a snow woman after having an early taste of golden mince pies. Set to OMC’s “How Bizarre,” the film shows just how far the spirit has spread, with people turning into snow globes, reindeer and gingerbread men.

The son tries to keep his own transformation in check, until he’s presented with a tree ornament he made as a kid and becomes a tree as well.

“Christmas is a strange time,” BBH deputy executive creative director, Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, said in a statement. “Whether you love it from the minute Halloween ends, or the hour before Christmas dinner, the one thing we know is true, is that eventually everyone gets into it. It’s infectious.”

The ad debuted on British channel ITV during the season premiere of the reality TV show “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

“We want our seasonal campaigns to reflect how our customers feel as we know there’s been more anticipation for the festivities this year,” Tesco group customer director, Emma Botton, said in a statement. “This year, our ‘Become More Christmas’ ad captures the emotions and excitement we feel as we draw closer to the big day.”

CREDITS

Tesco
Group customer director: Emma Botton
Group marketing communications director: Murray Bisschop
Head of seasonal campaigns: Alicia Southgate
Head of media and campaign planning: Tom Mardon
Campaign manager: Simon Boiko
Seasonal media manager: Sophie O’Sullivan
Campaign assistant: James Johnson 

BBH
Creative agency: Bartle Bogle Hegarty London
Global chief creative officer: Alex Grieve 
Deputy executive creative director: Felipe Guimaraes
Creative director: Felipe Guimaraes
Senior copywriter: Elliott White
Senior art director: Wil Maxey
Group strategy director: Saskia Jones
Strategy director: Hannah Slapper
Senior strategist: Tom Papaloizou
Senior producer: Lisa Nicholls
Senior producer: Nicole Southey
Assistant producer: Valentina Schwendinger
Art producer: Julian Cave
Managing partner: James Rice 
Business lead: Tori Meadows
Account director: Owen Keating, Celia Taylor 
Account manager: Georgina Thompson 
Account executive: Talia Morrow
BBH Dublin: Amy Crowe + Amy Harrington 
Music supervisor: Hywel Evans and Daniel Olaifa 

Production company: Iconoclast
Director: Alaska (Marco Lafer and Gustavo Moraes)
Executive producer: Jean Mougin
Line producer: Emma Butterworth 
Production manager: Natalie Isaac
Production designer: Arthur De Borman
Costumes: Anarchy Ltd
Prosthetics makeup: Freddie Stopler
DOP: Pierre De Kerchove
Edit house: Trim Editing
Editor: Paul Hardcastle
Assistant editor: Josh Mannox
Post house: Black Kite Studios|
VFX supervisor: Alex Lovejoy
Colorist: Tom Mangham
3D lead: James Hansell
Compositing lead: George Brunt
Executive producer: Paul Branch
Senior producer: Phil Whalley
Sound house: 750MPH
Sound engineer: Sam Ashwell

Media agency: Essencemediacom 
Senior associate director: Harry Pearce
Account director: Eliz Ustusoy

Samantha Nelson

Samantha Nelson is a freelance writer for Adweek.

