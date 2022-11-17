Adweek Podcasts

The Business of Marketing: How CMOs Can Stay Agile in Uncertain Times

How marketing leaders can maximize their spend while showcasing value to the C-suite

In this special episode of The Business of Marketing, Adweek senior producer Al Mannarino sits down with Jason Galloway, principal and marketing consulting lead at KPMG US LLP, and Mirko Holzer, CEO at Uptempo, to talk about why the time is right for a new operating model: marketing business acceleration.

They discuss the biggest challenges CMOs face trying to run the business of marketing while dealing with a potential economic downturn, what it means to be an agile marketing organization and how marketing leaders can maximize their spend while showcasing value to the C-suite.

