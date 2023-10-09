Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

A brand doesn’t need to air an ad during Kansas City Chiefs game to make a huge impact; it just has to know what’s happening in the NFL universe: Right now, there’s Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumored relationship.

Swift wasn’t in Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field Oct. 1 when the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders. Neither was Travis Kelce. But Travis’ brother, podcast co-host and commercial co-star—Eagles center Jason Kelce—was playing that night. His mother Donna Kelce, Swift’s luxury box companion a week earlier during a Chiefs-New York Jets game in New Jersey, was also in attendance.

Roughly 48 hours before, State Farm and the team at creative agency Maximum Effort devised a sports marketing master plan involving brand character Jake from State Farm—played by actor Kevin Miles. He’d find Donna Kelce in the crowd, have a conversation with her and take a selfie. He’d also track down Jason Kelce in the tunnel after the game and hang out for a bit before leaving the stadium together.

While Maximum Effort owner Ryan Reynolds experienced Swift’s effect on NFL audiences firsthand—with he and Blake Lively joining Swift, Donna Kelce and Reynolds’ fellow Marvel superheroes Hugh Jackman and Sophie Turner for the Chiefs-Jets matchup—his agency wasn’t certain how that frenzy would extend to an Eagles game until the numbers started piling up.

Hundreds of millions of views, posts and comments later—with many coming in days after the game—the return State Farm’s investment made Jake and the Kelces, in insurance parlance, “The bundle we didn’t know we needed.”

“When a ‘lightning in a bottle’ moment appeared, we acted swiftly,” punned Alyson Griffin, head of marketing at State Farm. “Our collaboration with Maximum Effort allowed us to strategically bring this creative concept to life, seamlessly joining the ongoing conversation in a timely, relevant, and authentic way so our brand was the real winner.”

Show your work

Targeting the greater Kelce clan, inserting Jake into the equation and substituting a blank space for Taylor Swift wasn’t exactly a sure thing.

According to analytics firm Sprout Social, conversations on X increased 958% from a week earlier after Taylor Swift appeared at a Chiefs home game against the Chicago Bears Sept. 24. Conversation volume on the site spiked for Chiefs games against the Bears and Jets, but the top keywords and hashtags in those messages were “Taylor Swift,” “#TaylorSwift,” “Taylor” and “Swift.” The NFL itself doesn’t show up until No. 5, with the Kelces not among the top searches at all.

Week 3: Donna Kelce hangs with Taylor Swift Week 4: Donna Kelce hangs with Jake From State Farm pic.twitter.com/UlLwpDDZqv — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 1, 2023

But, as Adweek’s Bill Bradley has noted, Travis Kelce jersey sales and Instagram followers are up. The effectiveness of Campbell’s Chunky Soup ads featuring Travis, Jason and Donna Kelce—one in which the brothers’ arm-wrestling contest interrupts their mother’s book club, and another in which Travis taunts Jason with a new ringtone mentioning his two Super Bowl titles—has also increased.

And Jake was already familiar with at least one Kelce. In State Farm’s TMA-produced campaign to open the NFL season, the insurance company continued pairing Jake with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but expanded State Farm’s reach within the Chiefs organization to include both Travis Kelce and coach Andy Reid.

In the lonely days before “Traylor,” State Farm rolled out ads featuring Mahomes trying to convince Kelce to change his name to “MaAuto” so they could become “the best ‘home and auto’ bundle in the league.” A week after that ad aired during a Chiefs game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Taylor Swift made her first Kelce-related appearance at a Chiefs game.

The NFL season got much more interesting for State Farm after Jake met the rest of the Kelces at the Eagles game. State Farm’s online searches were 15 times greater than they were a week before. Data and analytics firm EDO noted that shots of Jake and the Kelces from the initial broadcast had the impact of 30 standard prime-time ads and 172 cable ads.

When NBC replayed Jake’s appearance during a Sunday Night Football callback, EDO said it was equivalent to handing State Farm 300 standard prime-time ads or 1,758 cable spots.

“You always hope people will react the way you imagined, but to see the result in both the coverage and the hard metrics is hugely relieving,” said George Dewey, co-founder of Maximum Effort. “We like going out on a limb, but when we bring clients there, we want to see their bravery rewarded.”