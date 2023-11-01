It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

Queer Eye fashion expert Tan France chucks a board game in a fish tank, while Emmy-winning Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham tosses paper crowns into a leaf mulcher. They are among the celebrity cast who defy festive expectations in British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S)’s blockbuster Christmas ad.

The film from newly appointed creative agency Mother London encourages consumers to embrace what they enjoy about the holidays and skip the things that feel like obligations.

Titled “Love Thismas (Not Thatmas),” the two-minute ad is aptly set to a version of Meatloaf’s “I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” from singer-songwriter Ray BLK. A group of British celebrities, all of whom are dressed in M&S’ Christmas clothing collection, have their own set of festive rituals that they’re willing to work for–and others they can’t stand.

Actor Zawe Ashton plays charades, but sends an Elf on the Shelf flying off her roof. Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor carefully crafts a gingerbread house, but burns a pile of Christmas cards.

As with M&S’s fall campaign starring British actress Sienna Miller, the goal of the holiday push is to draw in new shoppers and position the retailer as a style leader.

“I’m sure everyone watching our ad will be able to relate to our fabulous cast of talent who so hilariously bring to life those little moments and dilemmas we all have at Christmas time,” M&S clothing & home marketing director, Anna Braithwaite, said in a statement. “We know it can often feel like the list is never ending, so this year we decided to celebrate and empower our customers to just do the things they love.”

The ad premieres today during an episode of the crime thriller Payback on broadcaster ITV. It is directed by Ally Pankiw, known for her work on TV shows such as Shrill, The Great and Feel Good.

The campaign also incorporates VOD, digital billboards, print cover wraps and podcast sponsorships.

