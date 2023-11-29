It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

When auto brand Ford partnered with Euphoria and The White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney to launch a women’s workwear collection in March, items began selling out in less than 36 hours. The success inspired the brand and Wieden+Kennedy New York to expand on the partnership, with a campaign aiming to break barriers for women in the automotive sector.

The initiative launches with a film showing Sweeney working on her 1964 Ford Mustang. Dressed in the Ford x Sydney Sweeney denim coveralls, which are manufactured by Dickies, she replaces a spark plug and air filter and changes the car’s oil.

In a second film, she sports the collection’s new T-shirt and corduroy hat as she replaces the car’s brakes. Sweeney comes from a family of mechanics and has documented her work restoring a 1969 Ford Bronco on her TikTok channel, @Syd’s_Garage.

“We learned that a lot of people, a lot of women, and not just auto enthusiasts, are captivated and inspired by this extraordinarily authentic partnership,” Ford marketing communications manager, primary brand Erica Martin told Adweek. “They love getting a glimpse at a new side of Sydney and of Ford. This time, we aimed to simply do more of what was so successful—hanging out with Sydney (and her dog, Tank) in her garage while she gets her hands dirty and pursues her passion.”

While the auto industry is typically male-dominated, Ford wants to inspire more women with passions for the space. The brand is releasing a digital lookbook featuring step-by-step instructions for basic vehicle maintenance and pictures of the apparel modeled by female auto restoration influencers, including Adri Law and Gelica Peralta.

The lookbook and tutorials from Sweeney will be shared in Instagram carousels and story highlights directing consumers to buy the line at merchandise.ford.com.

“Anytime we can show up in a relevant way, in unexpected places for an automotive brand, that’s a win,” Martin said. “It’s all about harnessing the power of pop culture, of Sydney, to get in front of new audiences and drive conversation about Ford in social and in the media. And it would be great if the merch sold out again, too.”

Agency: W+K New York

Global executive creative directors: Stuart Jennings & Eric Helin

Copywriter: Jen Hubbard

Art director: Laura Bailey

Designer: Malithi Gunawardena

Global head of integrated production: Nick Setounski

Global executive producer: Jessica Griffeth

Producer: Connor Dean

Art producer: Chris Gonzalez

Print producer: Ashley Mehall + Blake Harmon

Studio manager: Jill Kearton

Senior studio artist: Mike Nesi

Studio artist: Charlie Silva

Studio artist: Winnie Tseng

Retoucher: Elizabeth Riley

Retoucher: Kevin Walker

Retoucher: Gabriela Ponce

Global managing director: Mike Welch

Account director – U.S. lead: Tenaya Ende

Management supervisor: Emilia Pittelli

Account supervisor: Via Lim

Account executive: Jessica Peterkins & Yasmain Hamood

Global strategy director: Alix Toothman

Brand strategy director: Alex Danks

Comms strategy director: Amélie DeBlois

Associate comms director: Alexandra Marin

Social strategy director: Liana Holland

Social strategist: Syd Hutnik

Director of project management: Yann Samuels

Senior project manager: Nicole Formisano + Laura Petraglia

Project manager: Jas Williams

Head of global business affairs: Amber Lavender

Business affairs manager: Sara Weeks

Head of traffic: Sonia Bisono

Content manager – Editing (Lil’ Joint): Tina Wyatt

Temp production designer (Lil’ Joint): Ben Vaughn

Head of PR: Theresa Collins

Senior PR manager: Olivia Gonzalez-Baker

PR specialist: Zoe Craig

Production company: Mink Howl

Director: Alex Kramer

DP: James Winegar

Line producers: Stuart Hart & Mike Byrne

Photography: FDM/Once Royal

Photographer: Alexis Jade Gross

Photo producer: Vince Barrucco

Executive producer: Dylan Malone

Editorial company: Joint

Editor: Spencer Cohen

Editorial assistant: Andrew Sayre

Post producer: Liz Regan

Executive producer: Michelle Carman

Motion GFX & design: Ray Lux

Retouching: Blaise Theodore/Contact Post

Telecine company: Company 3

Colorist: Kath Raisch

Producer: Jake Rioux

Mix company: Sonic Union

Sound engineer/mix engineer: Julienne Guffain

Mix assist: Carly Morgan

Producer: Justine Cortale

Music company: Marmoset (licensed through)

Music company: Extreme (licensed through)

PR agency: Artemis Strategies

.COM agency: Mindshare

Social media agency: VMLY&R