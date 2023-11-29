It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X, a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.
When auto brand Ford partnered with Euphoria and The White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney to launch a women’s workwear collection in March, items began selling out in less than 36 hours. The success inspired the brand and Wieden+Kennedy New York to expand on the partnership, with a campaign aiming to break barriers for women in the automotive sector.
The initiative launches with a film showing Sweeney working on her 1964 Ford Mustang. Dressed in the Ford x Sydney Sweeney denim coveralls, which are manufactured by Dickies, she replaces a spark plug and air filter and changes the car’s oil.
In a second film, she sports the collection’s new T-shirt and corduroy hat as she replaces the car’s brakes. Sweeney comes from a family of mechanics and has documented her work restoring a 1969 Ford Bronco on her TikTok channel, @Syd’s_Garage.
“We learned that a lot of people, a lot of women, and not just auto enthusiasts, are captivated and inspired by this extraordinarily authentic partnership,” Ford marketing communications manager, primary brand Erica Martin told Adweek. “They love getting a glimpse at a new side of Sydney and of Ford. This time, we aimed to simply do more of what was so successful—hanging out with Sydney (and her dog, Tank) in her garage while she gets her hands dirty and pursues her passion.”
While the auto industry is typically male-dominated, Ford wants to inspire more women with passions for the space. The brand is releasing a digital lookbook featuring step-by-step instructions for basic vehicle maintenance and pictures of the apparel modeled by female auto restoration influencers, including Adri Law and Gelica Peralta.
The lookbook and tutorials from Sweeney will be shared in Instagram carousels and story highlights directing consumers to buy the line at merchandise.ford.com.
“Anytime we can show up in a relevant way, in unexpected places for an automotive brand, that’s a win,” Martin said. “It’s all about harnessing the power of pop culture, of Sydney, to get in front of new audiences and drive conversation about Ford in social and in the media. And it would be great if the merch sold out again, too.”
