Super League's CEO on How Gaming Is Going Phygital

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

In an exclusive interview, Ann Hand, CEO of esports community and content platform Super League Gaming, shares her insights on the gaming revolution and the exciting possibilities it holds for bridging the gap between the digital and physical realms.

With a focus on creating immersive experiences, Hand unveils the strategies and innovations driving the transformation of gaming, offering a glimpse into the future where virtual worlds seamlessly integrate with our everyday lives.

“While our roots were in gaming, our future really is, and really what’s happening right now to a more immersive, personalized and intimate and sticky web,” Hand said.

Listen to this week’s episode to hear more about how Super League is creating immersive experiences as well as Hand’s untraditional path from CMO to CEO.

Stream the new episode below and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.