Celebrating the idea that kindness can be found anywhere, Starbucks launched an augmented reality experience that allows people to share kind messages with others.

People can access this AR experience through the Starbucks mobile app, by scanning a QR code in Starbucks stores or on the company’s website. The experience places floating sticky notes, photos, videos and other elements into a person’s environment through augmented reality.

While some sticky notes feature kind messages left by other people, others feature generic kind sentiments. People can point their device’s camera at the desired message to view it in a larger size and share it with someone else through their device’s share menu.

People can also tap the “Send a kind note” button to browse animated kindness cards they can send to others.

“At Starbucks, we have always said that we are not in the coffee business serving people; we are in the people business serving coffee,” said Lindsey Derry, vp of brand and partnerships marketing at Starbucks. “We have the privilege to see moments of connection and kindness come to life in ways both big and small in our stores every day.”

In addition to releasing this AR experience, Starbucks partnered with Born This Way Foundation to support the #BeKind365 platform, which encourages people to perform daily acts of kindness. Born This Way Foundation was co-founded by musician Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta.

Starbucks also partnered with mental health company Headspace to create four free kindness meditations that can be listened to on Headspace’s website.