Perspective

Sprite Ads Starred Rappers Back When Hip-Hop Was 'Scary' for Brands

How a who's who of music icons helped Coca-Cola's 'lymon' soda diss 7Up

Coca-Cola
Headshot of Robert Klara
By Robert Klara

It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X, a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

Wander through YouTube to see what TV spots looked like in 1986, and you’ll be in for a lot of … vanilla. This was the year that Chevrolet (the “Heartbeat of America”) showed us cowboys and fields of waving grain. America’s boy next door, Michael J. Fox, bought his Pepsi from a vending machine. Burger King pinned its ambitions on a guy in bug-eyed glasses and flood pants named Herb the Nerd.

This sea of safeness—and, not incidentally, whiteness—is why one particular spot from that year made history.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the Oct. 31, 2023 issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Robert Klara

Robert Klara

Robert Klara is the senior editor of brands at Adweek, specializing in the evolution and impact of brands.

Recommended articles