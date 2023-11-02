Wander through YouTube to see what TV spots looked like in 1986, and you’ll be in for a lot of … vanilla. This was the year that Chevrolet (the “Heartbeat of America”) showed us cowboys and fields of waving grain. America’s boy next door, Michael J. Fox, bought his Pepsi from a vending machine. Burger King pinned its ambitions on a guy in bug-eyed glasses and flood pants named Herb the Nerd.