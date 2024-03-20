Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek , the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save .

As technology continues to revolutionize the way brands engage with their audiences, the conversation around AI’s role in marketing is more relevant than ever.

Burger King, a champion in the quick-service restaurant industry, continues to harness AI to enhance customer experiences and drive brand loyalty. Its marketing strategies exemplify how traditional companies can navigate digital transformation and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving cultural landscape.

In this episode of The Speed of Culture, Matt Britton sits down with Burger King chief marketing officer Pat O’Toole, who shares how to leverage technology for innovative marketing campaigns that resonate with consumers.

They dive into Burger King’s innovative Million-Dollar Whopper Contest, how AI is reshaping consumer engagement and the power of personalized marketing.

Listen to O’Toole on The Speed of Culture podcast and gain insights into harnessing AI for innovative marketing strategies and the importance of data-driven decisions in today’s fast-paced market.

Key takeaways

