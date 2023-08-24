See Something? These Ads Want Bystanders to Say Something 

Picture the scene. A group of male friends are hanging out playing video games when one of them starts making derogatory comments about women. He remarks that women aren’t good at sports, brandishes a nude photo from his DMs and says a former female classmate was “asking for it.”

If you were there, would you call him out? If so, what would you say?

A recent campaign from Mayor of London Sadiq Khan poses this quandary, proposing a way for men to step in when encountering problematic language or behavior: Say “maaate.”

Since launching in July, “Say Maaate to a Mate” has been met with mixed reactions among the British public, including critics who say it falls short of properly tackling misogyny, polices conversations or takes a cringeworthy approach.