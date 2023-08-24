Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

See Something? These Ads Want Bystanders to Say Something 

L'Oréal and The Mayor of London are among those advocating for bystander intervention, but such campaigns stir debate

Bystander intervention campaigns
L'Oréal and the Mayor of London's campaigns have recently grabbed attention for trying to influence bystanders to prevent harassmentL'Oréal, Mayor of London
By Brittaney Kiefer

Picture the scene. A group of male friends are hanging out playing video games when one of them starts making derogatory comments about women. He remarks that women aren’t good at sports, brandishes a nude photo from his DMs and says a former female classmate was “asking for it.”

If you were there, would you call him out? If so, what would you say? 

A recent campaign from Mayor of London Sadiq Khan poses this quandary, proposing a way for men to step in when encountering problematic language or behavior: Say “maaate.”  

Since launching in July, “Say Maaate to a Mate” has been met with mixed reactions among the British public, including critics who say it falls short of properly tackling misogyny, polices conversations or takes a cringeworthy approach.

Headshot of Brittaney Kiefer

Brittaney Kiefer

Brittaney is Adweek's European creativity editor.

