For decades, beer brand Tennent’s, soft drink Irn-Bru and the country’s government were the biggest advertisers in Scotland. But in recent years, government regulation, consumer taste and marketing strategy changed all that.

Tennent’s bright red T was as familiar a brand emblem as the golden arches of McDonald’s. It had long-running ad campaigns, including the celebrated “Caledonia” spot from 1990. The last major series of ads featured stories of founder Hugh Tennent (played by Outlander star Sam Heughan), which ran until 2017.

But a new campaign, “Oooft,” will use humor to keep the brand on the map, in Scotland and in the more than 60 other territories where it’s sold. (Urban Dictionary defines “ooft” as “when one is impressed by something,” so add one more O and you’ve really got something.)

“We’re looking to a return to large-scale form,” said Paul Menzies, brand and marketing director for beer of Tennent’s owner C&C. He has a high degree of confidence that references to “Oooft” will enter Scotland’s lexicon when the spots begin airing.

From creative agency John Doe, the campaign is part of a new brand platform “Raised in Scotland,” one of three potential platforms tested in Scotland, Northern Ireland and England.

If you’re not from Scotland, it’s difficult to appreciate the significance of Tennent’s as a brand, culturally and creatively. Pam Scobbie, co-CCO, John Doe

“There’s that lovely duality,” said Menzies. “As a brand, we are raised in Scotland and we are all for engaging, investing and working with our community—being Scotland. But then there is also the practical raising of pints around our country, which we have had for an awful long time.”

The 30-second TV campaign sees Scots reacting to different unexpected moments, such as the reveal of a bad haircut, a hard rugby tackle and, of course, a taste of a pint of Tennent’s with the response “Oooft.” Playing over is Scotland’s own singing star Lulu’s classic ’60s track “Shout.” The ad also features a brief cameo from Scottish soccer legend James McFadden.

Running on Scottish screens, the ad will also play in parts of Northern Ireland.

The TV campaign is accompanied by outdoor creative, featuring photography of the lager in a glass and a can, with the bubbles spelling out “Ooof” and the word ending with the brand’s red T.

Go big at home

Tennent’s commands a 29.3% market share in Scotland, which has 2 million beer and cider drinkers. Among them, 700,000 have a positive opinion of Tennent’s, while another 700,000 have a neutral opinion.

“If you’re not from Scotland, it’s difficult to appreciate the significance of Tennent’s as a brand, culturally and creatively,” said John Doe co-chief creative officer Pam Scobbie. “We’ve been able to really push the work forward creatively whilst making sure we captured both a truth about the brand and their drinkers at the heart of the campaign and the positioning.”

John Doe is the lead creative agency and handling PR. Media buying for the campaign is overseen by Republic of Media. Digital and social activity is from Bright Signals. Glasgow-based design agency Thirst Craft created the first new visual identity in six years.

Menzies said brand health has been on the rise for three years, citing improved customer quality and satisfaction scores. He said now was the time to reinvest in the brand, which has faced challenges from alcohol minimum unit pricing, moderation by consumers and the now-shelved threat of an alcohol marketing ban.





Expect to see the “Oooft” campaign beyond Scotland. Tennet’s

Measuring success will take place across YouGov, which Tennent’s uses to monitor brand health, as well as Ipsos Mori and internal insights agency Proof Insights, which handles long-term brand tracking.

In addition to running brand perception research, Menzies said another measure of success “isn’t so tangible.” He hopes Tennent’s remains top of mind for pub crawlers at the end of the work day.

Tennent’s will continue its partnerships with Scotland’s national soccer and rugby teams as their official beer partner. It is also considering how to re-enter the music world after ending its long-running T in the Park festival in 2016.

A second run of the out-of-home creative will be released for the Rugby World Cup in September and October. Plans are already underway for the TV campaign to return next summer.

Outside of Scotland

Menzies intends to take the “Oooft” campaign global, to markets where Tennent’s sells well, including in Italy, the U.S., Canada and Australia. He expects the simplicity of “Oooft” will travel well across digital channels.

“There’s also an element of humor that hasn’t been as central to the brand in the last 10 years,” he said.