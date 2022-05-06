Beer & Spirits

Sarah Jessica Parker, John Cena Lead Star-Studded Intro of New Pre-Mixed Cocktail Brand

Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits launches into packed category with upward of 450 competitors

The celebrity cast of Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits intro
The A-listers, including Rosario Dawson, Ashley Benson, Vanessa Hudgens and rapper Playboi Carti, are both ad stars and company investors.Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits
Headshot of T.L. Stanley
By T.L. Stanley

29 seconds ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

Sarah Jessica Parker dons safety goggles and takes a sledgehammer to an elaborately decorated table full of food and drinks—she’s making a literal point about breaking with tradition—while the words “goodbye boring, hello perfect” flash on screen.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of T.L. Stanley

T.L. Stanley

T.L. Stanley is a senior editor at Adweek, where she specializes in consumer trends, cannabis marketing, plant-based food products, pop culture and creativity.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
A horse-shaped topiary sits in front of a Woodford Reserve banner at the Kentucky Derby.
Sports Marketing

Brands Harness Kentucky Derby Horse Power

By Jason Notte

cannes lions logo behind the flag of Brazil
Cannes Lions

Nearly All-White Brazil Delegation for Cannes Lions Spurs Uproar

By Chris Ariens

Illustration of five people in a row, each with a speech bubble containing one star.
Customer Experience

Why You Should Care More About Customer Satisfaction Than You Currently Do

By Jordan Buning

Platforms

Facebook to Shut Down Several Location-Based Features May 31

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

Reimagine the Ad Experience

By Amazon Ads

Brand Integrations Offer a Better Way to Get in Front of Streaming TV Audiences

By Meilani Weiss, EVP Brand Integration, R&CPMK

The Upfronts Need an Upgrade

By Jason Brown, SVP, Advertising Sales, DIRECTV Advertising

Find, Engage and Delight the Hybrid Shopper

By Stuart Feil