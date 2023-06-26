Samsung Challenges Canadians to Beat the Box in AR

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

To promote its Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone, Samsung partnered with family experience company Camp to launch an augmented reality game at the Samsung Experience Store at CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

Can You Beat the Box will see participants put on a protective suit, goggles and a white T-shirt before stepping into the gameplay area, called The Box. From there, they’ll use the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 to aim at balloons that appear on the smartphone’s screen in augmented reality.

If players “zap” all of the on-screen balloons, they’ll beat The Box, though Samsung indicated “this might be impossible.”





Players must “zap” balloons. Samsung

“Samsung is always focused on creating one-of-a-kind experiences for our fans and finding new ways for them to experience our products,” said Raj Doshi, head of mobile business at Samsung Canada. “Can You Beat The Box is an immersive entertainment experience made possible through the power of AR and Galaxy technology.”

Once players miss too many balloons, The Box will react and spray the participant with colorful powder, giving the white T-shirt they’re wearing a unique design. Participants will be able to keep the shirt as a souvenir of the experience. They’ll also receive a slow-motion video of the “powder explosion.”





The game is played with a Samsung Z Flip4 phone. Samsung

The Can You Beat the Box experience will be available at select times from June 22 to July 13. People can sign up to participate via Eventbrite.

Can You Beat the Box also marks the first time Camp has created an activation in Canada. The chain of family-oriented experiential stores has eight locations across six U.S. cities.

“While it’s open, Can You Beat The Box will be the most fun thing you can do at CF Toronto Eaton Centre,” said Kirk Larsen, chief creative officer of Camp. “Our all-ages mix of digital and real play is an irreverent and fast-paced mobile game that has a real world prize at the end. We’re so pleased to make Camp’s debut in Canada with Can You Beat The Box.”