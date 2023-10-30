It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

Musical instrument maker Roland wants to help shoppers find the right piano for them through an augmented reality experience that allows shoppers to view pianos in their space before making a purchase.

The “Roland AR” tech was created by British AR firm Plop. Accessible through Roland’s website and authorized retailer product pages, the experience allows shoppers to view true-to-scale 3D replicas of Roland’s pianos through augmented reality to see which one best fits their space.





Roland

“A piano is a big investment and … it is an important piece of furniture too,” said David Paul, global channel marketing manager at Roland. “So, we wanted to ensure that our customers had the best tools available to make the right choice for their homes and spaces.”

Roland is one of many brands using AR to help shoppers visualize products in their spaces. For instance, the Walmart mobile app allows shoppers to preview select products in AR as though they were in the world in front of them.