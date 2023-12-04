Roku and Coca-Cola Team Up to Bring Holiday Cheers

Save 50% on your Social Media Week pass ! Join leading brands and agencies in NYC this April 9–11 to learn about emerging trends, tools and strategies. Register now—savings expire Dec. 11 .

Roku and Coca-Cola are getting into the Christmas spirit, teaming up for a holiday campaign across the connected TV platform.

Fewer brands are more closely tied to the winter holiday season than Coca-Cola, and the beverage company has now signed on as the first sponsor for Roku’s new All Things Food content destination.

The collection curates culinary programming on Roku from across AVOD platforms, SVOD, linear and Roku Originals, bringing cooking, baking and culinary competition shows all under one banner.

The partnership is designed to help Coca-Cola connect with non-linear audiences, as Roku’s first-party data found that 66% of viewers who watch lifestyle content are cord-cutters.

As part of the campaign, Roku is expanding its existing partnership with DoorDash, where viewers can get $4 off a DoorDash purchase of certain Coca-Cola products in December.

Like Roku’s shoppable partnership with Walmart, viewers can purchase Coke products through Roku with a click on their remote, moving beyond the QR code.

“Coca-Cola is the perfect partner for the launch of our All Things Food destination by using the power of Roku’s reach to wrap the brand around contextually relevant content,” Katina Papas Wachter, head of integrated brand partnerships at Roku, told Adweek. “Within this content discovery experience, Coca-Cola is leveraging Roku’s partnership with DoorDash to allow streamers to shop for Coca-Cola products directly from the TV screen.”

The exec added that the partnership allows Coca-Cola to generate awareness, promote engagement and drive outcomes aligned with the rest of its holiday marketing.

Coca-Cola also renewed its sponsorship of Roku Originals series Martha Holidays for Season 2, which can be found in the content hub. That deal includes category exclusivity, in-content video, a branded marquee ad and a custom holiday-themed vignette.

Now arriving at Roku City





Roku first announced sponsorship opportunities for TV’s biggest digital downtown during this year’s NewFronts, with McDonald’s signing on as the first brand to integrate with Roku City.

As part of its new partnership, Coca-Cola is also getting in on the action, appearing on the screensaver for five days this holiday season.

“Roku City is such a unique, broad-reaching world with the remarkable opportunity to connect brands with hard-to-reach viewers,” Peter Hamilton, senior director of ad innovation at Roku, told Adweek. “Bringing Coca-Cola into Roku City is sure to inspire the imaginations of Roku households, serving as another powerful touchpoint in the streamer’s journey.”

The Roku City screensaver, which received its well-known moniker from fans, reaches 40 million households monthly, according to internal Roku data.