To celebrate the debut of its Ultra luxury credit card, financial company Revolut launched an augmented reality campaign called “The Ultra Experience” in London’s Covent Garden.

Created in collaboration with brand experience agency Sense, the activation allows people in Covent Garden to scan a QR code at the base of a “platinum portal” sculpture with their smartphone to unlock an AR experience inspired by the luxury card.





The activation is accessible via QR code. Revolut

“Revolut came to us looking for an industry-leading ‘wow’ activity that would ensure a successful launch for this new product and increase the fame of their innovative brand,” said Sally McLaren, senior business development manager at Sense. “Using cutting-edge tech to promote cutting-edge products always makes sense, and the AR-activated platinum portals offer a genuinely innovative and engaging activation.”

People can scan the QR code on the sculpture through June 23. They’re encouraged to share their AR experience on Instagram and tag Revolut for a chance to receive a free year of Ultra benefits.

“In response to our customers’ demands, we’re launching this new bespoke membership that we envision as the ultimate traveling and lifestyle companion,” said Tara Massoudi, general manager of premium products at Revolut.

“Revolut has put together a one-of-a-kind offering, second to none in Europe. The travel benefits are augmented by exclusive brand subscriptions and best-in-class investment products.”