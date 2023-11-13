It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

MilkPEP and its agency Gale have enlisted entertainer Queen Latifah to take on “dairy deniers” who have been bullying milk drinkers, with a new campaign that’s a direct hit to the funny bone.

The actor, producer, singer, rap icon and avowed milk drinker lends her star power to bring down the house and “pour milk shaming down the drain” in “OK2Milk,” a PSA from the national milk processors’ organization. The spoof introduces a fictional group that offers “support, community and compassion for dairy milk drinkers facing backlash on social media, in coffee shops, at school and beyond.”

In the video, Queen Latifah recounts divisive instances during which milk drinkers faced cruelty for openly sharing their drink of choice. In one situation, a date that was seemingly going well takes a disastrous turn when a glass of milk is ordered with dessert.

In another, a mother’s good-natured gesture of bringing chocolate milk to snack day leads to devastating consequences for her son’s little league baseball future.

And a political campaign is irreparably upended by the resurfacing of yearbook photos depicting a milk-chugging frat boy proudly reveling in his dairy binge.

The hero video, helmed by the same team behind the Aubrey Plaza-fronted viral sensation, “Wood Milk,” is part of a digital-first campaign on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.

Additional activity will include testimonial videos from influencers and other celebs, including the lactose-intolerant Cardi B and “Milkshake” singer Kelis. A hotline, 1-888-OK2-MILK, offers callers information, support and a serving of comedy.

There is also an e-commerce and philanthropic component to the campaign, with a dedicated site selling “OK2Milk” merch. Proceeds will benefit Stomp Out Bullying, a national organization combatting LGBTQIA+ discrimination, racism and hatred.

A cause fit for a Queen

Gale chief brand and experience officer, Winston Binch, told Adweek the team’s brief was to find someone with “Dateline or PSA vibes” and a commanding voice and presence that would entertain and connect with audiences, while also informing them of the ugly side of the “milk wars.”

“The reality is, milk shaming is happening,” said Binch. “We wanted [someone who could] nail that. But we also needed a comedic range … Queen has that.”

Binch added that Gale and MilkPEP have deliberately featured only women in its 2023 marketing efforts.

Along with the campaigns starring Plaza and Latifah, the brand hosted an experiential activation during the New York City Marathon where women runners were treated to a post-race DJ set by award-winning artist, Janelle Monáe. That work was part of a larger partnership with Girls on the Run, for which “Team Milk’s” collective of 15,000 female runners have raised $1 million in funds to date.

“We have a lot of work that’s still reinforcing our performance benefit strategy about milk’s protein delivery, [how it] hydrates better than water,” MilkPEP CEO Yin Woon Rani told Adweek. “But we also believe [in] emphasizing milk’s role in cultural relevance.”

The ‘Wood Milk’ effect

The team aimed to replicate the creative formula of “Wood Milk.” When it was released earlier this year, the video garnered more than 2.6 billion impressions, 77 million views and drove 18,000 Instagram users to follow @drinkwoodmilk, a real account set up for a fake product. The brand also sold out of its T-shirts, with proceeds donated to One Tree Planted, an organization dedicated to planting 10,000 trees.

The results also reflected a change in attitudes among the public, according to Rani. Audiences reported a 94% positive sentiment from viewing the video.

“Adults who saw ‘Wood Milk’ really changed attitudes [to say], ‘milk is extremely healthy,’ [and] “milk fits into my life,’” said Rani.

Both Binch and Rani said the campaign—along with the criticism it received from fans of plant-based alternatives—provided the team with learnings that informed their approach to the new ad.

“We wanted to create a movement,” said Binch, noting the latest campaign has more elements encouraging participation, such as a social tool kit with profile pics and assets for TikTok and Instagram.

Rani added that MilkPEP intends to find the most affable ways to hush the haters.

“There’s a very vocal minority that participates in [criticizing dairy milk], even as we have all the data that says most Americans love milk and enjoy drinking it,” she said. “No one should be shamed for doing that. We wanted to suggest in a light-hearted way [with] Queen’s amazing cultural cache and shine a light on [saying], ‘This is ridiculous, people!'”