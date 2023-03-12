Five years ago, the Stagwell-owned agency did not have a media practice.

And last year, it delivered a billion dollars in media billings and scored nine-figure revenue, growing at an astonishing 133% year over year.

While Gale was shortlisted for Adweek’s 2022 U.S. Agency of the Year award—which honors creative agencies—and is the winner of Adweek’s Breakthrough Media Agency of the Year, its story is not as an integrated agency.

It’s in, as Gale CEO and president Brad Simms calls it, a new class of shops: a business agency.