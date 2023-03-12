Media Agency of the Year

Breakthrough Media Agency of the Year Gale Deftly Blends Data, Creativity and Velocity

The Stagwell shop's media arm puts its consulting work into practice

Gale group photo (L. to r.): Max Germain, vp, biddable; Linda Platt, svp, integrated direct investment and media planning; Brad Simms, president and CEO; Sophia Zhang, managing director; Brad Nunn, vp, biddable
By Jameson Fleming

25 mins ago

Ten years ago, Gale did not exist.

Five years ago, the Stagwell-owned agency did not have a media practice.

And last year, it delivered a billion dollars in media billings and scored nine-figure revenue, growing at an astonishing 133% year over year.

While Gale was shortlisted for Adweek’s 2022 U.S. Agency of the Year award—which honors creative agencies—and is the winner of Adweek’s Breakthrough Media Agency of the Year, its story is not as an integrated agency. 

It’s in, as Gale CEO and president Brad Simms calls it, a new class of shops: a business agency.

