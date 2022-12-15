Potato chip brand Pringles will return to the Super Bowl for 2023 as it continues to explore how football fans across the country get “stuck in” and see the snack as a part of the celebrations.

This will be the sixth consecutive year that Pringles has run an ad during the Super Bowl, with the brand using its Twitter account to announce its return. It intends to continue to build up to the day with further hints running through its social media activity.

Once again created by Grey, the 30-second spot will follow on from the 2022 ad which showed a man getting his arm “stuck in” a Pringles tube while reaching for the last chip at the bottom. He cannot get the tube to come off, so he must adapt his entire life to existing with it over his right hand.

The spot took the viewer through major moments in the man’s life through to his death when another young man gets a tube stuck on his hand during the wake, all accompanied to Lionel Ritchie’s classic track “Stuck on You.”

Mauricio Jenkins, Pringles U.S. brand lead told Adweek that the Super Bowl is the biggest snacking day of the year and “the largest stage” for brand exposure as well as fan engagement.

“For the past five years, Pringles has been a fan favorite, and this year we’re excited to return to continue showing snacking fans that the age-old ‘Pringles dilemma’ of getting your hand ‘stuck in’ our iconic can while reaching for the last crisp isn’t a dilemma; rather, it’s a ’worth it’ risk to reach every single irresistible crisp. The Big Game works as a way for Pringles to connect with our snacking fans and build new ones,” he added

Grey, Pringles

Stuck on the stack

“We took a new direction for this year’s campaign, honing in on an insight and real situation only our fans encounter when snacking on Pringles straight out of our one-of-a-kind can,” said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles, about the 2022 campaign. “But we put a spin on that idea, proving that our delicious crisps are worth getting your hand stuck in a can for—a ‘risk’ that is inherently Pringles.”

In February, Pringles revealed its new brand platform having dropped the long-running “Once you pop, you can’t stop” slogan. The new brand platform “Mind Popping” was introduced alongside a campaign that featured relevant facts that would blow consumers’ minds.

For all the latest Super Bowl advertising news—who’s in, who’s out, teasers, full ads and more—check out Adweek’s Super Bowl 2023 Ad Tracker and the rest of our stories about the Big Game. And join us on the evening of Feb. 12 for the best in-game coverage of the commercials anywhere.