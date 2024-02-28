Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

Pride in London is one of the U.K’s largest LGBTQ+ festivals, attracting 1.5 million people to the city each June with 30,000 participating in the parade itself. But in 2024, brands will have to walk the walk at a corporate level if they want to march the march.

In a bid to weed out rainbow washing or pink washing—the practice of using the LGBTQ+ community to boost PR and sales without demonstrating meaningful allyship—the nonprofit is requesting advertisers that want to join the celebration to engage with related causes year-round and take real action to foster inclusion in their workplaces.

Organizers have launched Pride in the City, a 356-day partner program for brands that want to join the capital’s vibrant yearly procession. If sponsors commit just over $8,500 (7,000 pounds), they will reserve a spot in the flotilla while also receiving training on topics including how to make trans and nonbinary colleagues feel more welcome in the office, and on creating an inclusive workplace for LGBTQ+ employees.

“We had a bit of response from our community about corporate pink washing,” Dee Llewellyn, director of partnerships and growth at Pride in London, told ADWEEK.

“They understand that without brands, the event wouldn’t happen,” she added. “However, there are some who feel incredibly frustrated by corporates changing their logos during Pride month, or posting statements on LinkedIn about how authentic Pride celebrations are—then staying silent on LGBTQ+ inclusion.”

As part of the initiative, quarterly networking events will connect LGBTQ+ colleagues with queer community groups, activists and grassroots organizations too, offering networking and professional opportunities.

Smaller businesses can pay a subsidized fee of $6,000 (5,250 pounds) depending on their annual turnover.

“It’s about time that we set the bar higher for businesses marching at Pride in London,” Llewellyn said. “We want to be collaborating closely with them to make meaningful progress on LGBTQ+ inclusion in their workplaces all year, not just on the day of the parade.

“Because Pride in London is so much more than a march—it’s about creating a world where everyone can be their authentic selves, 365 days a year.”

Putting an end to performative allyship

Pride in London has previously screened companies based on their LGBTQ+ inclusion policies, initiatives and outcomes. Now it’s going further, underscoring the scrutiny brands are under from LGBTQ+ communities and their allies when it comes to performative solidarity.

The focus from Pride in the City around making LGBTQ+ employees feel comfortable at work follows a 2023 study from the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) that found brands and their agencies have failed to make any tangible progress on building diverse, equitable and inclusive workplaces since 2021.

The WFA’s Global DEI Census, which surveyed 13,000 marketers from 160 brands and agencies across 91 countries, revealed 1 in 7 people would leave the industry based on a lack of DEI progress, a figure unmoved since 2021 despite industrywide commitments and efforts to increase diversity and retain talent.

Among LGBTQ+ respondents, this figure rose to 1 in 6. These individuals reported worse lived experiences at work than their heterosexual counterparts, saying they were more likely to be unfairly spoken over, undervalued compared to colleagues of equal competence, bullied or made to feel uncomfortable in the workplace.

Pride in London’s movement follows similar initiatives in the U.S. to encourage workplace inclusivity. This includes The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, which provides corporations with training and resources to support their queer colleagues year-round. Early adopters include Brooklyn Brewery, Jägermeister and the New York City Marathon.

Beyond the workplace, brands must ensure their policies and actions align with their messaging before they even think about adopting the rainbow logo during Pride month.

If the pink washing PR crises of brands such as Bud Light (which failed to stand by transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney following a right-wing backlash) and Target (which faced its own boycott after pulling some Pride-themed products from shelves last June) taught the industry anything, it’s that they have to put their money where their mouth is.





In previous years, Pride in London has attracted sponsorship from the likes of Coca-Cola and Airbnb. Pride in London

Having sat on as a non-executive chair for a large corporation, Llewellyn is all too aware that the budget brands are given to support LGBTQ+ causes can be “quite small,” but she also sees the Pride in the City program as having the power to bring big ticket brands together learn from one another and collaborate.

“For instance, if a brand wanted to create a podcast for Lesbian Visibility Week, we’d have the power to introduce them to an organization that was already doing something similar. From there, they could bundle their budgets together. We want to be a facilitator and create a dialogue,” she said.

In 2023, Pride in London’s sponsors included United Airlines, Netflix, Coca-Cola and Durex. Tech giant Cisco was also in the mix, with Llewellyn singling it out as a partner already walking the walk year-round.

To mark Pride in London 2023, Cisco didn’t just march—it also supplied the Wi-Fi network, playing a crucial role in delivering the infrastructure that enabled the celebrations.

The brand also shared its support across London in transport hubs including on digital screens around the city. Internally, it has several global programs to support its LGBTQ+ employees, such as global Pride chapters in markets including the U.K., U.S. and France that focus on promoting inclusion and diversity within the business and partnering with organizations outside of it.

As ESG budgets get tighter amid a global economic downturn and high inflation, Llewellyn had a message for advertisers looking to tap into the LGBTQ+ community’s purchasing power, which—in the U.K.—stands at an estimated $7 billion (6 billion pounds) per year, according to the Ingenious Group.

“We have 1.5 million people come to our march. That’s a lot of eyeballs on your brand, and a lot of eyeballs that can see you are showing up,” she said.