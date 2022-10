Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now .

In the 2017 action film Wonder Woman, the leading lady of DC Comics’ pantheon got quite a workout. For two-and-a-half hours, she jumped off cliffs, outran machine-gun bullets, threw a tank in the air and singlehandedly defeated a battalion of soldiers.