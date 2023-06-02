Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Ahead of the release of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in theaters June 9, Paramount Pictures partnered with Snapchat to release an augmented reality lens that allows people to transform their real-world cars into digital Transformers robots.

The “Transform Your Car” AR lens asks Snapchat users to point their device’s camera at a car to see it digitally transform into a Transformers robot through augmented reality. The lens was designed to work on any car, regardless of make, model, year or color.





Snap Inc.

“We’re excited to bring the magic of Transformers to life by letting fans around the world turn their cars into custom full-size robots with our Transform Your Car AR Lens,” said Tamar Teifeld, senior vice president of global digital marketing at Paramount Pictures. “As the first brand to use Snap’s CarML technology, we look forward to creating more interactive experiences for our audience.”

CarML is a technology that combines Snap AR and machine learning to apply digital effects to real-world cars.

“Partnering with Paramount on a Lens for the new Transformers movie was a perfect opportunity to showcase the power of our new CarML tech for brands,” said Laurel Duquette, senior manager of advertiser solutions (entertainment) at Snap. “It’s always rewarding to help our partners push the envelope and reach our unique audience via innovative AR experiences.”