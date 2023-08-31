Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Immersive content and design firm Rock Paper Reality recently collaborated with Google’s Geospatial Creator and Adobe Aero to create an augmented reality experience that showcases some of the possibilities available for brands and businesses using Google’s and Adobe’s tech.

Rock Paper Realty created a location-based AR experience for the Paper Tree origami store in San Francisco’s Japantown. After scanning a QR code, visitors to the area could view large, 3D origami sculptures on their device screen that were anchored to the world around them. Each sculpture was accompanied by a list of materials that could be purchased at Paper Tree to recreate the model in the real-world.

“The potential for any brand to tell stories beyond their traditional storefront or page, elevating how their audiences discover and engage with their products in the digital realm is huge,” said Patrick Johnson, founder and CEO of Rock Paper Reality.”

Google’s Geospatial Creator is powered by the company’s ARCore platform and Photorealistic 3D Tiles from the Google Maps Platform. The Geospatial Creator eliminates the need for developers to physically visit and scan a location in the real world before being able to create digital content to overlay it.

The Geospatial Creator is available in Adobe Aero and is compatible with iOS and Android devices. Adobe Aero, meanwhile, is available on iOS and in public beta for Mac and Windows.

“Geolocated experiences provide new opportunities for brands and retailers to meet customers where they are, introducing them to products and services in ways that drive foot traffic, repeat visitation and leave an indelible mark of awe,” said James Zachary, XR Creative Lead, 3Di at Adobe.