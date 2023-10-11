For better or worse, just about everything Prince Harry does these days is sure to make the news. So it was no surprise that the blogs and gossip pages began buzzing in March of last year when the Duke of Sussex turned up at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo in Texas. It wasn’t just that he had been taking in a lot of American culture (including the Super Bowl a month earlier), nor that wife Meghan Markle—a highly visible animal rights supporter—wasn’t with him for the tie-down roping.