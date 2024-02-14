Nominations Are Open for ADWEEK's 2024 Sustainability Stars

Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

It’s that time of year again!

As we start work on ADWEEK’s fourth annual sustainability-focused digital issue, released on April 22, we’re looking for nominations for our Sustainability Stars list.

Each year, this list has a slightly different focus. For 2024, we’re widening the funnel, with a broad focus on the ad industry’s role in waste and pollution. We want to hear from leaders and activists within the advertising, marketing and communications ecosystem who are answering the following questions:

How can brands innovate to reduce carbon emissions, pollution and waste?

What role should marketing agencies and brand marketing departments play in energy transition?

How can industry leaders work toward a culture shift to challenge overconsumption and build toward a regenerative future?

Do marketing and advertising industry leaders have a responsibility to climate-vulnerable populations? How should this shape their client work?

That said, the questions above are simply a guide to help you understand our approach. If you’re doing impactful climate-related work in the ad industry that doesn’t align with those questions, don’t hesitate to make your case for yourself (or your client) in the submission form, linked below.

In its first year, ADWEEK’s sustainability-focused list aligned with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals. In 2022, it highlighted brands spearheading the innovations needed to drastically reduce global greenhouse gas emissions across 12 different sectors of industry. Last year, we honored six leaders shaping and informing the marketing world’s response to climate change.

Get your submissions in via the form below, and good luck! Nominations close on March 13.