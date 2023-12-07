Niantic's 8th Wall Puts an AR Twist on the Holidays

Save 50% on your Social Media Week pass ! Join leading brands and agencies in NYC this April 9–11 to learn about emerging trends, tools and strategies. Register now—savings expire Dec. 11 .

Throughout 2023, Niantic’s 8th Wall AR platform expanded to offer developers new tools for creating web-based augmented reality experiences. To highlight these tools and celebrate the holiday season, 8th Wall created a variety of holiday AR experiences for both developers and the public to try.

To start, the Ask Santa Anything experience combines the platform’s Sky Effects and World Tracking features with the Inworld AI Integration Module to allow people to see Santa Claus flying through the sky and landing on the ground in front of them. People can type questions for Father Christmas to answer.

The Holiday Card experience highlights 8th Wall’s support for generative AI modules and allows people to customize a holiday greeting card by typing a prompt like “snowflakes” or “presents.”

To highlight 8th Wall’s Face Effects tools, the Take an ‘Elfie experience uses the device’s front-facing camera and places an elf hat, elf ears and rosy cheeks on the user’s face through AR. People can take a photo and share it outside of the experience.

Finally, the Holiday Hands experience highlights 8th Wall’s Hand Tracking feature. It places a mitten on the user’s hand and allows them to virtually touch 8th Wall-themed Christmas ornaments.

“WebAR is the perfect technology to bring the magic of the holidays to life, and this season we’ve demonstrated this with our own WebAR holiday experiences. Our team has substantially upgraded our platform this year, equipping developers, brands and agencies with advanced features to create captivating and interactive AR experiences,” said Brynne Henn, product marketing lead at 8th Wall.