For its new Fall Book and accompanying campaign, Neiman Marcus intentionally took a page from its storied past—something its new leadership is also doing as it charts a new course strategically for the brand itself.

With nods to the luxury retailer’s Dallas roots, a fateful inferno that led to the construction of its flagship location six years after opening in 1907, and its reputation for offering its clientele unique luxury items and impeccable customer service, the latest campaign, “New Frontiers,” aims to remind current and prospective customers of its status as the premier destination for luxury fashion goods.

Neiman Marcus president and head of NMG customer insights, Ryan Ross, and chief brand officer, Nabil Aliffi, who oversaw the campaign’s creative direction, even removed all subtlety with an image of a butterfly on the book’s cover (representing a metamorphosis), and the company’s new tagline: “In Pursuit of the Extraordinary since 1907.”

“One of the things that we identified rather quickly together is making sure that we created a campaign that respected our history, but also modernized it, and remindedeveryone why Neiman Marcus even exists,” Ross told Adweek.

“I think [the tagline] captures the three pillars of the brand that we are leaning into,” added Aliffi, who joined the company in January from Soho House. “It’s about everyone who’s on their journey, hopefully seeing themselves reflected in the Neiman Marcus brand.”

To capitalize on the popularity of the Book—which is Neiman’s answer to “the September Issue” of traditional fashion magazines, featuring profiles with “Achievers” such as author Amy Sall, creative director Carolina Herrera, Wes Gordon and others between sumptuous pages filled with designer wares—Ross told Adweek the company has created a special numbered editions of the book, which comes with its own storage case, and will be sent to the retailer’s top 300 customers. The three-tiered rollout includes a soft-covered version of the book being sent to Neiman’s “loyal” customers, and, for the first time in the company’s history, a mailer will be sent to new and emerging customers.

“We have a massive opportunity to continue to engage with our customers in new and different ways,” says Ross, who previously held leadership roles with WIlliams-Sonoma and HSN before joining the company in August 2022. “And so, when we think about our top tier customers, I think it’s important for them to get [something] a little bit more special when they experience the brand.” Ross told Adweek the company has seen a lot of success from such initiatives, adding that he’s spent a lot of time speaking with top customers and shared that the team’s marketing strategy over the coming months include more exclusive in-store events that “bring them physically together,” including one celebrating the book.

The campaign was shot by Arnaud Lajeunie, and will have a print, OOH digital and social push across all Neiman Marcus channels and touchpoints, including a takeover of the store’s windows. It also features 90s supermodel, Mark Vanderloo amongst the stunning and diverse cast, in a clear acknowledgement of Gen X’s status as a rising purchasing group for luxury items along with Gen Z.

“I’m so proud of this campaign because it reflects and respects our history,” says Aliffi. “And it reflects and respects the relationship that we have with our customers and what they’re looking to us for…and it is that fashion component. It is that familiarity. But it’s also bringing them something new and in a new way that keeps it interesting, exciting, and fun.”

In uncertain times for retail, finding a brand voice in the familiar

While globally, the luxury market has seemingly been impervious to the effects of the economic downturn, even experiencing growth in some parts, shoppers in the U.S. have been a bit more skittish recently, as economic uncertainties loom locally, according to a Bain report.





With that, Neiman Marcus Group, which marked last year by delivering over $5 billion in gross merchandise value (with 80% full price sales) and releasing its first ESG report, is one of the few retailers in a better position than most. In part, due to their extremely loyal client base, the top 2% of which drove 40% of the store’s sales last year.

Another reason is their strong relationships with brand partners, with the retailer having a long history of amplifying them through an integrated model of in-store, online and social promotion. Additionally, the retailer has incorporated “digital remote” selling, a tool that empowers Neiman’s more than 3000 sales associates to connect with customers to inform them of new products, offer style advice and successfully transact sales from any location.

Ross sees the brand’s new campaign and marketing strategy to incorporate its history into the story of their new chapter as one of many steps he, Aliffi and the team have taken to establish a more consistent and clarified vision and voice, and, in turn, elevate and strengthen the Neiman Marcus name and customer experience going forward.

“One of the reasons I joined this brand is just the incredible history of the brand and the iconic nature of what we do,” he explained. “This is only the beginning, but hopefully this positions us in a way that speaks to us as a luxury brand that has got a lot of heritage and cares deeply about exciting and delighting our customers.”