More than half a billion (585 million) people globally play basketball annually, the National Basketball Association (NBA) discovered through a YouGov-run fan survey two years ago. It is an international sport with a great deal of potential for further growth outside of its core U.S. and Canadian bases. And as it aims to tap that potential across Europe, for the third year, the NBA will host a stand-alone match in Paris, France.

Set to take place on Jan. 11 at the Accor Arena and featuring the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA Paris Game aims to capture interest in the sport, which is at a record high in the country due to the number of French players in the league, including Victor Wembanyama, currently playing for the San Antonio Spurs.

NBA basketball has been running in France since the mid-’80s, even though the league has yet to open an office in the country. It currently has 17 offices worldwide across Beijing, Cairo, Dakar, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, Lagos, London, Madrid, Manila, Mexico City, Mumbai, Nairobi, New York/New Jersey, Rio de Janeiro, Shanghai, Singapore and Toronto, showcasing its global reach as a brand.

“The main purpose of Global Games is to bring the authentic NBA experience to our passionate international fans, many of whom may never otherwise have the opportunity to experience the excitement of NBA games in person,” explained Kelly Flatow, executive vp and global head of events for the NBA.

The league claims its games and programming reach fans across 214 countries and territories in over 50 languages, with a social media community that has garnered more than 2.3 billion likes from its followers, teams and the platforms of its players. Three-quarters of those followers are said to be from outside of the U.S.

Set to reach fans across more than 200 countries and territories, the NBA Paris game will air live across several platforms, including French pay-TV broadcaster beIN SPORTS and the league’s premium live subscription service, NBA League Pass, which features within the NBA app. It will also include digital media and social media content being produced around the match.

Brand involvement

The event is sponsored by global financial app Revolut as “the presenting partner” for the game, as well as making it the official money management partner of the NBA in France, Germany, Ireland, Spain, and the U.K.

Revolut’s involvement has seen it offer its customers the opportunity to buy tickets through the pre-sale and take part in NBA experiences and merchandising discounts. Fans attending the game will get the chance to engage with the brand and win branded prizes.

It will also receive in-arena and on-court branding alongside hosting fan activities and activations during the game around the concourse.

At the Paris-located interactive fan event NBA House, Revolut will have a branded ball pool in which fans can dunk and take pictures in a basketball photobooth.

Antoine Le Nel, global vp of growth and partnerships, Revolut revealed that it was the brand’s first global partnership and the biggest event it had sponsored in France so far. The one-off partnership will aim to grow its brand exposure and broaden its influence within sport.

“This collaboration with the NBA is an excellent chance to blend finance and sports, offering fans distinctive experiences and exclusive perks to deepen their bond with their favorite sport,” added Le Nel.

There are no limits to the places where people play and watch basketball, so there are no limits to the places where people want to engage with the NBA. Kelly Flatow, executive vp and global head of events for the NBA

In total, 11 marketing partners will activate around the game: Accor, Foot Locker, Gatorade, Hennessy, Hotels.com, Nike, NBA 2K, La Française des Jeux, Revolut, Tissot and Wilson.

Among those, Foot Locker will operate five stores at the arena and NBA House selling official merchandise while all VIP guests will enter to watch the game on a branded Foot Locker black and white striped walkway.

Hennessey will host an influencer clinic at the arena the day prior to the game while they will also have branded bars in place and the official timekeeper for the NBA, Tissot will host competitions and prize including an on-court shooting challenge for two participants.

Other partners will be host sweepstakes, giveaways or interactive activities throughout the week, including at NBA House and at Accor Arena with Gatorade hosting a multi-day activation allowing fans to put their basketball skills to the test, in addition to sponsoring a basketball challenge at Accor Arena on Thursday night that will see participants compete on the court for a signed NBA jersey.

“We see enormous potential to continue to grow our fanbase globally,” said Flatow. “There are no limits to the places where people play and watch basketball, so there are no limits to the places where people want to engage with the NBA.”

Fan and community engagement

Over the four days, various activities to promote the sport, including a partnership with NBA Basketball Operations and Jr. NBA, will run a coaching clinic led by Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Will Weaver, to learn coaching techniques and best practices for team and player development at any level.

Alongside brand activations, the NBA House program will feature fashion, music, media and art connected to the culture of basketball. That includes a full-size court and an area where fans can watch NBA highlights and take their photo with the Larry O’Brien Trophy and with guest players.

The two participating teams will also use the opportunity to build their international fandoms. The Brooklyn Nets will aim to promote the culture of its hometown through various activations across Paris, such as a pop-up Nets-themed pizzeria, an orchestral tribute concert to the late Brooklyn-born rapper The Notorious B.I.G., a merchandise collaboration with Brooklyn-based fashion brand, KidSuper and a KAWS-inspired City Edition uniform exhibit.

The team already has a dedicated international marketing department that aims to grow engagement in priority markets, explained Andrew Karson, evp of brand marketing, strategy and solutions at its parent company, BSE Global.

“We are constantly strategizing around how to interact with global fans in unique ways, whether through creative campaigns or partnering with notable international brands or talent,” said Karson.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers will open a Parisian-style “Cavs Café” at the NBA House.

Emma Lax, head of strategy at Havas Play U.K., said that while the NBA had a track record of innovation around fan engagement, expectations around events within the sports entertainment space were increasing.

“The NBA needs to show they are a step ahead and keep innovating around the things that matter to fans,” she continued. “There is a wealth of diverse cultural interests and causes that fans care about such as music, gaming, and fashion that the NBA can tap into to excite and engage fans and enable them to express their fandom in more diverse ways.”

Lax added that for the NBA to achieve international growth, it would need to introduce more regular moments across the calendar year, including during the Olympics and utilize its stars such as LeBron James and Steph Curry more.