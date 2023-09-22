Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

September is Hunger Action Month, and Navy Federal Credit Union with agency MRM launched No Plate Left Behind, an AR-driven campaign to raise donations for Feeding America to combat hunger in the military community.

From now until Oct. 31, No Plate Left Behind will allow people to scan a QR code on printed materials and digital signs at Navy Federal branch locations to activate an AR experience that places a virtual food tray in the environment in front of them. People can tap each section on the tray to fill it with a food item of their choice.

After filling the virtual tray, people are encouraged to donate $5 or more, with each $5 donation providing 50 meals to those in need. Navy Federal said 100% of the proceeds from this campaign “will be distributed across various food bank locations across the U.S. with large military populations.”

As of this writing, more than 356,000 meals have been donated.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve the lives of our members. That goes beyond what we can offer as Navy Federal, but what we can offer as people,” said Pam Piligian, CMO at Navy Federal Credit Union. “That’s why it was so important to find an equally committed partner like Feeding America to help amplify our efforts to address the military hunger crisis that is impacting the communities we serve.”

While the augmented reality experience is available through mobile devices, a digital version of the virtual food tray can be filled (and donations can be made) on desktop by visiting the No Plate Left Behind website.

“We like to say that smart technology can make the impossible possible. We can leverage data and technology to make the world a better, more connected place—and there’s no better example of that than No Plate Left Behind,” said Jeff Cruz, chief creative officer at MRM Detroit. “Food insecurity is a human problem, and we’re using AR to help make real, meaningful connections with other humans to help solve it.”