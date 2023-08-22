Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

The 2023 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands takes place Aug. 26 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, showcasing the talents of eight marching bands from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the U.S.

Ahead of the event, the National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) launched an official mobile app that allows fans to learn about the competing bands, view news related to the NBOTB, access augmented reality experiences and more.

“The NBOTB app marks a significant stride in our steadfast commitment to making our event an unforgettable experience,” said Derek Webber, CEO of Webber Marketing & Consulting and creator of the National Battle of the Bands. “This innovative tool will revolutionize how our fans, students and bands interact and connect.”

Currently, the NBOTB app allows fans to virtually place the event’s coin logo in the real-world in front of them on their device’s screen. They can use touch controls to resize the coin and move it to their preferred location. The coin will slowly spin in circles, and people can tap a capture button to take pictures of the coin in their space.

Over time, the app’s AR features will expand, allowing fans to participate in games, quizzes and contests related to the live event, learn about the NBOTB’s community initiatives and “explore the rich history, heritage and contributions of HBCUs and their marching bands through interactive virtual tours and storytelling.”

“We’ve designed the platform to extend the electrifying energy and excitement of NBOTB beyond the event itself,” said Brian Diggs, partner at software and design company Web Apps America. “The app and the newly enhanced NBOTB website will be a hub for fans to stay connected, informed, and engaged throughout the year.”

The National Battle of the Bands mobile app can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android devices.