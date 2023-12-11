Sports Marketing News

Naomi Osaka Built a Business Empire, and a Family, in Time Off From Tennis

With a 2024 tour return, the phenom builds brands with a winning team

Naomi Osaka and her team of 12 people posing on a tennis court
The winning team behind tennis star Naomi Osaka.Joshua Kissi
Headshot of Jason Notte
By Jason Notte

The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35%.

In January, Naomi Osaka announced to the world that she’d be stepping away from tennis in 2023 as she prepared to give birth. Her daughter, Shai, arrived in July, and—a little more than two weeks later—Osaka returned to her tennis training to begin fulfilling a dream: “for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘That’s my mom.’”

To the casual sports fan and Osaka’s career statistics page, that’s her year in summary.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the December 2023 issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Jason Notte

Jason Notte

Jason is an Adweek staff writer covering the business of marketing.

Recommended articles