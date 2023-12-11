The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35%.
In January, Naomi Osaka announced to the world that she’d be stepping away from tennis in 2023 as she prepared to give birth. Her daughter, Shai, arrived in July, and—a little more than two weeks later—Osaka returned to her tennis training to begin fulfilling a dream: “for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘That’s my mom.’”
To the casual sports fan and Osaka’s career statistics page, that’s her year in summary.