Katie Welch’s journey into the world of beauty marketing has been marked by a commitment to authenticity and an unyielding passion for mentoring the next generation of marketers. She sees mentorship not just as a one-way street but as a dynamic exchange of knowledge and insight.

Now, as a successful CMO, Welch is paying it forward. She actively engages with younger professionals who are looking for guidance, career advice and insight into the beauty world. What’s most remarkable about these interactions, Welch noted, is the unexpected depth of the questions she receives.

Listen to this live episode from Brandweek to hear how Katie’s mentorship approach, along with Rare Beauty’s dedication to authenticity and community engagement, has contributed to the brand’s unique success.

