Mutual Learning and Inspiring Insights With Katie Welch

The CMO of Rare Beauty talks how mentorship encounters reshaped her perspective

Headshot of Jenny Rooney
By Jenny Rooney

Katie Welch’s journey into the world of beauty marketing has been marked by a commitment to authenticity and an unyielding passion for mentoring the next generation of marketers. She sees mentorship not just as a one-way street but as a dynamic exchange of knowledge and insight.

Now, as a successful CMO, Welch is paying it forward. She actively engages with younger professionals who are looking for guidance, career advice and insight into the beauty world. What’s most remarkable about these interactions, Welch noted, is the unexpected depth of the questions she receives.

Listen to this live episode from Brandweek to hear how Katie’s mentorship approach, along with Rare Beauty’s dedication to authenticity and community engagement, has contributed to the brand’s unique success.

Stream the new episode below and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.

Headshot of Jenny Rooney

Jenny Rooney

Jenny Rooney is Adweek's first chief experience officer, creating new initiatives, resources and experiential offerings to better serve marketing decision-makers and the global marketing ecosystem.

