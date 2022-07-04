Food & Beverage

McDonald's Returns to Justin Timberlake's Hits for French Campaign

The French campaign highlights many elements of the functionality of a restaurant, while staff and customers sing the song featuring their own—out of key—voices

McDonald's Returns to Justin Timberlake's Hits for French Campaign
A McDelivery driver enters his restaurant singing the Justin Timberlake song 'Can't Stop The Feeling.'McDonald's
Headshot of Stephen Lepitak
By Stephen Lepitak

8 mins ago

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from GatoradeMarriottAlo YogaCampbell'sUncommon James and more. Book now.

McDonald’s has a long affinity with Justin Timberlake songs, after introducing “I’m Lovin’ It” as its brand focus—taken from a song by the American artist—and now it has returned to the well as it features staff and customers singing another of his catchy tunes, “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” in their regular singing voices.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Stephen Lepitak

Stephen Lepitak

Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Adweek Podcasts

To Dine For Podcast: ‘Jet Set Sarah’ Greaves-Gabbadon on Seeing the World Through Food

By Adweek Staff

A woman with shoulder-length brown hair wears a bra and panties while posing with her hands on her hips in front of a brown background. She has a Band-Aid on her left thigh and the words We see you appear over the picture
Voice

Victoria’s Secret Misses the Mark by Pursuing Inclusivity as a Tactic, Not a Culture

By Christina Garnett

Women in Sports

MPWIS Podcast: The Importance of Storytelling in Sports With WWE’s Stephanie McMahon

By Adweek Staff

The Journey of Flavor experience at the Johnnie Walker visitor center
Food & Beverage

Diageo’s Latest Acquisition Will Harness AI to Analyze Your Tastebuds

By Rebecca Stewart

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

You Might Like

Are You Advertising With Integrity?

By Connatix

The Power of Leading With Your Brand’s Purpose

By Amazon Ads

Want to Reach Gen Z? Make Sure Your Ads Are Legit Good

By Steve Ellis, EVP Ad Sales Strategy & Business Development, Paramount

Reach Gen Z and Younger People in the Spaces They Value

By Sarah Iooss, Head of Sales, Americas, Twitch