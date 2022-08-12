Commerce Week

Marrying Virtual and Digital Shopping with PacSun and Complex Networks 

Using Web3 to innovate alongside consumers 

Sean T. Smith for Adweek
Headshot of Alexandra Bower
By Alexandra Bower

11 mins ago

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass.

Retailers and CG brands alike are looking to elevate experiential shopping through immersive experiences that blend the virtual and physical worlds to keep today’s consumers engaged and interested. Brie Olson, president of PacSun, and business partner Neil Wright, head of collaborations & experiential at Complex Networks, formed a panel at Adweek’s Commerce Week to discuss what it means to be an early leader in the metaverse commerce space and how brands can convince skeptical consumers to join them in Web3. 

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Commerce Week

The Importance of an Integrated Approach to Meet Consumer Needs 

By Alexandra Bower

Commerce Week

Unlocking Omnichannel Experiences With KraftHeinz 

By Alexandra Bower

Commerce Week

Shop, Click, Drive With General Motors 

By Alexandra Bower

Commerce Week

How Rent the Runway Prioritizes Access Over Excess 

By Alexandra Bower

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

How to Use Video at Every Stage of the Customer Journey

You Might Like

3 Ways Next-Gen Leaders Embrace Uncertainty and Drive Digital Transformation

By Courtney Rose

More Football Fans Than Ever Are Streaming Games and Here’s How to Reach Them

By Danielle Carney

Are You Making Informed CTV Ad Buys?

By DISH Media

What Can You Do to Meet Shoppers’ Desire for a Better Overall Experience?

By Jane Butler, Managing Director, Google